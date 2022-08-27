Morgan Stanley Trims trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price to $2.10

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.20 to $2.10 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of trivago from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of trivago from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $548.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 89.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in trivago during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in trivago during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

