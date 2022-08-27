Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $248.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.10. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.