mStable USD Tops One Day Volume of $35,679.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.00 million and $35,679.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.00 or 0.99937355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00055917 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00024352 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.