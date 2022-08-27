Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

