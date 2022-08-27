MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 1.3 %

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.07.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.