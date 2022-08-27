MyWish Reaches Market Cap of $200,732.22 (WISH)

MyWish (WISH) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. MyWish has a total market cap of $200,732.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MyWish has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MyWish Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

