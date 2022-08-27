Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 10%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. 225,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 81,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.66 million and a P/E ratio of -21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.

