National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.85-$5.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 289,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,886. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank reiterated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

