National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on September 30th

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 156.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 604,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,449 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 286.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.