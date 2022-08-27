NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited (LON:NBDX) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited (LON:NBDX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.0041. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund stock opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £781,150.80 and a PE ratio of 6.33. NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.64 ($0.01).

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

