NEAR Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $266.84 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $266.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.89 or 0.00019506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00100313 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001437 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00258372 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00029626 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008210 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000518 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Profile
NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,904,787 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
