NEAR Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $266.84 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $266.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.89 or 0.00019506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00100313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00258372 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000307 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,904,787 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

