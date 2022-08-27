Nestree Market Cap Achieves $29.35 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $29.35 million and $3.60 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,993.30 or 0.99859182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00054685 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00025846 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001337 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

