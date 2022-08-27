Netbox Coin (NBX) Market Cap Tops $32,040.49

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 158.4% against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $32,040.49 and approximately $7.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00121537 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 89% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000464 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

