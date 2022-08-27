Netbox Coin (NBX) Market Cap Tops $32,040.49

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 158.4% against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $32,040.49 and approximately $7.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00121537 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 89% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000464 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Netbox Coin Coin Profile
Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal.
Netbox Coin Coin Trading
