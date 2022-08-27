Netvrk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.45 Million (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Netvrk coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001250 BTC on popular exchanges. Netvrk has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $569,881.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Netvrk has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00829392 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Netvrk Coin Profile
Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.
