Netvrk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.45 Million (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Netvrk coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001250 BTC on popular exchanges. Netvrk has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $569,881.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Netvrk has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00829392 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Netvrk Coin Profile

Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netvrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netvrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

