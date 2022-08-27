New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $219.00 million-$224.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.29 million. New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Performance

New Relic stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,641. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,928. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter worth $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in New Relic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth about $851,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.