NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,990,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,689,123. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

