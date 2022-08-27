NFT Art Finance (NFTART) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $411,129.00

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. NFT Art Finance has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $411,129.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NFT Art Finance has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00828849 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NFT Art Finance Profile
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
NFT Art Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for NFT Art Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Art Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.