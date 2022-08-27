NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.05. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 198,849 shares changing hands.

NightHawk Biosciences Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $55.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

Get NightHawk Biosciences alerts:

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,850.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NightHawk Biosciences

About NightHawk Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.