NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.05. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 198,849 shares changing hands.
NightHawk Biosciences Trading Up 3.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $55.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.
NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,850.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NightHawk Biosciences
About NightHawk Biosciences
NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NightHawk Biosciences (NHWK)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for NightHawk Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightHawk Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.