Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Nkarta from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,875.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 11,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $179,807.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $120,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,875.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,733 shares of company stock worth $369,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $718.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.11.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

