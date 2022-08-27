Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.76-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. 380,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 750,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 369.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 671,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8,497.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 201,389 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

