Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Raised to $271.00 at Robert W. Baird

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $271.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $232.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.67. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,828,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.