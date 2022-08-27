Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.35.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $36.43.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 75.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 461.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 13.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

