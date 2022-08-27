Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Update

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 6,480.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 287,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,794 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 301,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NGC remained flat at $9.81 during midday trading on Friday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

