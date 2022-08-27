Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) and NU (NYSE:NU) Head to Head Contrast

Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) and NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Lights Acquisition and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Lights Acquisition N/A 69.39% 1.65% NU N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Northern Lights Acquisition and NU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Lights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A NU 2 3 10 0 2.53

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NU has a consensus target price of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 107.83%. Given NU’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NU is more favorable than Northern Lights Acquisition.

79.5% of Northern Lights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of NU shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NU shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Lights Acquisition and NU’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Lights Acquisition N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A NU $1.70 billion 13.41 -$164.99 million N/A N/A

Northern Lights Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NU.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

