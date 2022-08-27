Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $112,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NOC traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $485.13. The company had a trading volume of 448,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $497.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.18.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.