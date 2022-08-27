Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark cut their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NVMI traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.14. 140,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.98. Nova has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $149.15. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91.

Institutional Trading of Nova

About Nova

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nova by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Nova by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nova by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

