Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark cut their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.40.
Shares of NVMI traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.14. 140,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.98. Nova has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $149.15. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91.
Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.
