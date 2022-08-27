NS Partners Ltd Sells 9,199 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NS Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

