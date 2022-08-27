Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Lowered to $40.00 at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NUS. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.16. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.37%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $275,972.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,018 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,862 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

