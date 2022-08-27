Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the July 31st total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,879,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 171,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 57.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,188,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 432,502 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 81.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 409,486 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 166,799 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE JPC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.94. 175,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

