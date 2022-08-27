NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Update

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the July 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of NuZee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NuZee at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuZee Stock Performance

NuZee stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 18,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,412. NuZee has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -1.49.

About NuZee

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

