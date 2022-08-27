NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.43-$5.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$815.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $795.12 million.

NV5 Global Stock Down 2.6 %

NVEE stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.67. The company had a trading volume of 60,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,174. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $96.72 and a 1 year high of $147.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.57.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $381,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at $10,490,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,017,273 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

