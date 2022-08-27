NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $210.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

NVDA stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.38. The firm has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

