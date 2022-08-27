Nwam LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $130.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.