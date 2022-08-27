Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,653,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $161.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.13. The firm has a market cap of $434.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

