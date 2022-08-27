Nwam LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 22,254 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,474,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $898,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 8,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $317,262,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

