Nwam LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $202.89 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

