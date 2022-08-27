Nwam LLC Sells 562 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,734 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 467,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

ISTB opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

