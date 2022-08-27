NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by King Wealth

King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $10.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.12. 2,380,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,847. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average of $176.73. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

