NXP Semiconductors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.845 per share by the semiconductor provider on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

NXPI stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788,119 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $145,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,663 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 558.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 27,738 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

