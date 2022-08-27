NXP Semiconductors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.845 per share by the semiconductor provider on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NXP Semiconductors has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
NXPI stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788,119 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $145,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,663 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 558.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 27,738 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
