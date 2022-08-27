O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading Down 6%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. 28,210 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of O3 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

O3 Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

