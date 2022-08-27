Octopus Protocol (OPS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,620.00

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Octopus Protocol has a market cap of $41,719.44 and $30,620.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Octopus Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00128165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00085665 BTC.

Octopus Protocol Profile

Octopus Protocol (CRYPTO:OPS) is a coin. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Octopus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octopus Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octopus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Octopus Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octopus Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.