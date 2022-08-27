Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $571.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Insider Transactions at Ocugen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

In other news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,500 shares of company stock worth $549,495. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ocugen by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 472,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ocugen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 65,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Stories

