Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 447,761 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter worth about $1,574,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter worth about $1,668,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% in the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 243,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

