OKB Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.48 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $966.69 million and $14.48 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $16.11 or 0.00079826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,183.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00128554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00085794 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

