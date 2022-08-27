Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.00 EPS.

Omnicell Trading Down 2.6 %

Omnicell stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 407,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average of $118.81.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.40.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,465 over the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

