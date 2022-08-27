ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OGS. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

