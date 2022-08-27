Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FMC worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FMC by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in FMC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after buying an additional 39,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $113.92 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.42.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

