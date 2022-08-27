Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 90,201.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 8,388.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,943,000 after acquiring an additional 147,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $509.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $515.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.59. The stock has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

