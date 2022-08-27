Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,713 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $129.14 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.46.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

