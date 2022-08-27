Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.46 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,627.86 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,455.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,454.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,719 shares of company stock worth $11,629,340 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.